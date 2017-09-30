Contrasting Marathon Patent Group (MARA) & Stericycle (SRCL)

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) and Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Stericycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group $666,774.00 15.46 -$10.40 million ($2.45) -0.17 Stericycle $3.61 billion 1.69 $777.58 million ($0.26) -275.46

Stericycle has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Patent Group. Stericycle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Patent Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stericycle has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marathon Patent Group and Stericycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stericycle 2 4 6 0 2.33

Marathon Patent Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.88%. Stericycle has a consensus target price of $80.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Marathon Patent Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marathon Patent Group is more favorable than Stericycle.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Stericycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group -5,770.02% -1,139.06% -175.07% Stericycle -0.07% 14.35% 5.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Stericycle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stericycle beats Marathon Patent Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets. The Company owns around 22 patent applications across a range of technologies and markets.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc. is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other. The Domestic and Canada RCS and International RCS segments include medical waste disposal, pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous waste management, sustainability solutions for expired or unused inventory, secure information destruction of documents and e-media, training and consulting through its Steri-Safe and Clinical Services programs, and other regulatory compliance services. The Domestic CRS segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns and quality audits.

