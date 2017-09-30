Contrasting Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and DS Healthcare Group (DSKX)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) and DS Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:DSKX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DS Healthcare Group does not pay a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 15.83% 3,121.95% 20.57% DS Healthcare Group -104.81% N/A -196.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colgate-Palmolive and DS Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 11 3 0 2.21 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus target price of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Healthcare Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and DS Healthcare Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $15.18 billion 4.23 $4.42 billion $2.69 27.08 DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.77) -0.01

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group. DS Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats DS Healthcare Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia. The Company’s oral care products include Colgate Total, Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief, Colgate Max Fresh and Colgate Optic White. The Company is also engaged in various product categories of the personal care market with operations in liquid hand soap, which it sells under the Palmolive, Protex and Softsoap brands. The Company manufactures and markets a range of products for the home care market, including Palmolive and Ajax dishwashing liquids, Fabuloso and Ajax household cleaners and Murphy’s Oil Soap. The Company, through its Hill’s Pet Nutrition segment (Hill’s), manufactures pet nutrition products for dogs and cats.

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc., doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs. Its technologies include Liposome Technology, which acts as a carrier agent, and is designed to enhance the act ion of the active ingredients in its products, and Nanosome Technology, which acts as a delivery vehicle, and is designed to infuse active compounds into targeted cells. The Company products are primarily sold under its DS Laboratories brand. It also sells certain products under its Polaris Labs and Sigma Skin brands. It markets and sells these products through salons, spas, department stores, specialty retailers and distributors. The Company offers products under three product categories: Hair Care, Skin Care and Personal Care.

