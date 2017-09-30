Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,224,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 456,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 273,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter.

Continental Building Products (NYSE CBPX) traded up 0.97% on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 368,945 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $998.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.26. Continental Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Continental Building Products had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.

