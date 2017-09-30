Continental AG (CON) PT Set at €234.50 by Citigroup Inc.

Continental AG (ETR:CON) received a €234.50 ($279.17) price target from research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($285.71) price target on Continental AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($178.57) price target on Continental AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €232.00 ($276.19) price target on Continental AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €240.00 ($285.71) price target on Continental AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €230.00 ($273.81) price target on Continental AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €219.18 ($260.92).

Continental AG (ETR CON) opened at 214.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €194.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €197.23. The company has a market capitalization of €42.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. Continental AG has a 52 week low of €158.35 and a 52 week high of €214.75.

About Continental AG

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

