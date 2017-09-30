ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Decreased by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $54.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) opened at 50.05 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $60.91 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

