Conduent Inc (CNDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Conduent news, EVP David Amoriell sold 106,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,811,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Conduent by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 213.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 173.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter.

Conduent (CNDT) opened at 15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company’s market cap is $3.29 billion. Conduent has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.12.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

