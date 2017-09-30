Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.59

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 6,334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Comstock Holding Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.63 million.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments.
