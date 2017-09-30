Comparing Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) & Iteris (ITI)

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (NASDAQ: RADA) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rada Electronics Industries Limited alerts:

0.9% of Rada Electronics Industries Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rada Electronics Industries Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rada Electronics Industries Limited and Iteris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rada Electronics Industries Limited $17.63 million 4.21 -$7,000.00 ($0.05) -68.20 Iteris $99.24 million 2.18 -$2.20 million ($0.15) -44.33

Rada Electronics Industries Limited has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Iteris. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iteris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rada Electronics Industries Limited and Iteris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rada Electronics Industries Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Rada Electronics Industries Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Rada Electronics Industries Limited has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rada Electronics Industries Limited and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rada Electronics Industries Limited -3.41% -6.38% -3.36% Iteris -5.30% -8.04% -5.37%

Summary

Rada Electronics Industries Limited beats Iteris on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rada Electronics Industries Limited

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an aviation and defense company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including, avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), airborne data/video recording and management systems, inertial navigation systems and tactical land radars for defense forces and border protection systems. The Company’s product lines include Military avionics (Data/video recorders, core avionics for aircraft and UAVs); Inertial navigation systems (INS) for aerial and land platforms, and Tactical Radars for defense forces and border protection systems (land-based). The Company’s INS products are used by multiple combat platforms and weapon systems. The Company develops ground radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. Its products are primarily sold to governmental agencies, governmental authorities and government-owned companies.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services, and the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry. The Performance Analytics segment includes iPeMS, its specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions, as well as ClearPath Weather, its road-maintenance applications, and ClearAg, its precision agriculture solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Rada Electronics Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rada Electronics Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.