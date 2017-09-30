Comparing National Retail Properties (NNN) & Its Rivals

National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) is one of 34 public companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare National Retail Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

This table compares National Retail Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 44.17% 8.22% 4.03% National Retail Properties Competitors 21.35% 5.12% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Retail Properties and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $562.72 million $500.46 million 31.32 National Retail Properties Competitors $727.99 million $483.06 million 28.49

National Retail Properties’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than National Retail Properties. National Retail Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. National Retail Properties pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 143.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Retail Properties and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67 National Retail Properties Competitors 262 1219 1189 24 2.36

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus price target of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 14.81%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states. The Company focuses on investing in a range of property and tenant types; leases, mortgages and other types of real estate interests; loans secured by personal property; loans secured by partnership or membership interests in partnerships or limited liability companies, and securities of other REITs, or other issuers, including for the purpose of exercising control over such entities. The Company owns a portfolio of freestanding retail stores across the United States. It owns approximately 2,290 stores, which are leased to over 400 tenants in approximately 40 different retail categories.

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.