Comparing General Finance Corporation (GFN) & Exponent (EXPO)

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Finance Corporation and Exponent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Finance Corporation $276.93 million 0.49 $59.20 million ($0.25) -20.20 Exponent $311.50 million 6.12 $71.89 million $1.93 38.29

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than General Finance Corporation. General Finance Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Finance Corporation does not pay a dividend. Exponent pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of General Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of General Finance Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Finance Corporation and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Finance Corporation -0.90% -1.37% -0.37% Exponent 15.94% 16.52% 11.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for General Finance Corporation and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Finance Corporation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Finance Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.50%. Exponent has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given General Finance Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Finance Corporation is more favorable than Exponent.

Risk and Volatility

General Finance Corporation has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats General Finance Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Finance Corporation Company Profile

General Finance Corporation is a specialty rental services company. The Company offers a range of portable storage units, including its core 20-feet and 40-feet steel containers, office container, mobile office and modular space products and steel tanks. It has two geographic areas that include its four operating segments: the Asia-Pacific area, consisting of the leasing operations of Royal Wolf Holdings Limited and its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (Royal Wolf), and North America, consisting of the combined leasing operations of Pac-Van, Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary, PV Acquisition Corp. (Pac-Van) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (Lone Star), and the manufacturing operations of GFN Manufacturing Corporation and its subsidiary, Southern Frac, LLC (Southern Frac). As of June 30, 2016, the Company provided its storage solutions to over 41,000 customers across a range of industries, including commercial, construction, retail, transportation, education and others.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc. (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. Its Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences and vehicle analysis services. Its Environmental and Health segment includes chemical regulation and food safety; ecological and biological sciences; environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. Exponent serves clients in automotive, government, health, insurance, manufacturing and technology, among others.

