Comparing Community Bank System (CBU) and Its Peers

Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) is one of 326 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Community Bank System to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Community Bank System Inc. alerts:

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Bank System pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 37.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $448.81 million N/A 26.06 Community Bank System Competitors N/A N/A 18.75

Community Bank System is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bank System and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 1 4 0 0 1.80 Community Bank System Competitors 2628 9006 8556 394 2.33

Community Bank System presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 20.63% 9.04% 1.29% Community Bank System Competitors 18.72% 8.80% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises. The Employee benefit services segment, consisting of BPAS and its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit trust services; collective investment fund; actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management services, including trust services provided by the personal trust unit within the Bank, broker-dealer and investment advisory services provided by Community Investment Services, Inc. (CISI), Oneida Wealth Management, Inc. (OWM) and The Carta Group, Inc, and asset management provided by Nottingham Advisors, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.