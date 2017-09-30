Comparing Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) & Its Competitors

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE: SFR) is one of 44 public companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Colony Starwood Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Starwood Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Starwood Homes -5.65% -0.81% -0.34% Colony Starwood Homes Competitors 18.59% 5.04% 1.96%

Dividends

Colony Starwood Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Starwood Homes pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 119.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Starwood Homes has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Starwood Homes’ competitors have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colony Starwood Homes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Starwood Homes 0 5 6 0 2.55 Colony Starwood Homes Competitors 288 1342 1281 36 2.36

Colony Starwood Homes presently has a consensus target price of $36.73, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Colony Starwood Homes’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Starwood Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Colony Starwood Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Starwood Homes and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Starwood Homes $599.75 million $315.66 million -110.21 Colony Starwood Homes Competitors $702.65 million $394.70 million 0.31

Colony Starwood Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Colony Starwood Homes. Colony Starwood Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Colony Starwood Homes competitors beat Colony Starwood Homes on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents. The Company operates through two segments, which are represented by its portfolio of SFR homes and its portfolio of NPLs owned in the joint venture with Prime Asset Fund VI, LLC (Prime). The Company identifies and pursues individual home acquisition opportunities through various sources, including multiple listing services (MLS) listings, foreclosure auctions and short sales. As of December 31, 2016, its SFR portfolio consisted of 31,684 owned homes, including 31,065 rental homes and 619 homes that it does not intend to hold for the long term.

