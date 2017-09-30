Comparing Broadcom (BRCM) and QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: BRCM) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Broadcom and QuickLogic Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuickLogic Corporation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $216.40, suggesting a potential upside of 295.83%. QuickLogic Corporation has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than QuickLogic Corporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and QuickLogic Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuickLogic Corporation $11.95 million 11.26 -$13.93 million ($0.22) -7.64

Broadcom has higher revenue, but lower earnings than QuickLogic Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and QuickLogic Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 19.62% 17.57% 13.12% QuickLogic Corporation -130.99% -84.50% -54.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of QuickLogic Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of QuickLogic Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products. The Company operates in two segments: Broadband and Connectivity, and Infrastructure and Networking. Broadcom’s solutions in Broadband and Connectivity segment include set-top box solutions, broadband modem solutions, connectivity solutions and a range of other technologies. Its solutions in Infrastructure and Networking segment include Ethernet switches and PHYs, which includes switches and fabrics; copper and optical transceivers; backplane and optical front-end physical layer devices; processors, and other Infrastructure and Networking technologies.

About QuickLogic Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation develops and markets semiconductor and software algorithm solutions. The Company’s solutions primarily target smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The Company is a fabless semiconductor provider of flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, and ultra-low power Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs). The Company’s solutions integrate multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. The Company’s solutions are created from its new silicon platforms, including EOS, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products, its mature products, which are produced on semiconductor processes over 180 nanometers, primarily include its pASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as royalty revenue, programming hardware and design software. Its sensor algorithm software includes SenseMe software library.

