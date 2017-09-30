Comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) & The Competition

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bristol-Myers Squibb to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $20.24 billion $6.01 billion 23.18 Bristol-Myers Squibb Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.86

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Bristol-Myers Squibb is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bristol-Myers Squibb pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 82.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb 22.66% 32.33% 14.86% Bristol-Myers Squibb Competitors -3,612.29% -53.44% -8.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 8 9 0 2.44 Bristol-Myers Squibb Competitors 949 3811 6044 164 2.49

Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus target price of $61.54, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics. Small molecule drugs are administered orally in the form of a pill or tablet. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. The Company’s products include Empliciti, Opdivo, Sprycel, Yervoy, Eliquis, Orencia, Baraclude, Hepatitis C Franchise, Reyataz Franchise and Sustiva Franchise. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; oncology; immunoscience, and cardiovascular. Its products are sold to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities and the medical profession across the world.

