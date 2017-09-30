Comparing AVG Technologies NV (AVG) & The Competition

AVG Technologies NV (NYSE: AVG) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AVG Technologies NV to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

AVG Technologies NV has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVG Technologies NV’s peers have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVG Technologies NV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVG Technologies NV 6.62% 29.61% 4.38% AVG Technologies NV Competitors -62.18% -91.89% -16.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AVG Technologies NV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVG Technologies NV 0 0 0 0 N/A AVG Technologies NV Competitors 244 1698 2919 109 2.58

As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 6.70%. Given AVG Technologies NV’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVG Technologies NV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of AVG Technologies NV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVG Technologies NV and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio AVG Technologies NV N/A N/A 28.79 AVG Technologies NV Competitors $761.43 million $137.66 million -11.07

AVG Technologies NV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AVG Technologies NV. AVG Technologies NV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

AVG Technologies NV Company Profile

AVG Technologies N.V. provides software and online services. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer and small and medium sized business (SMB). Its product portfolio includes AVG Anti-Virus FREE, AVG Anti-Virus, AVG Internet Security, AVG Protection FREE suite, AVG Protection PRO suite, AVG Performance suite, Gallery, AVG Cleaner for Mac, AVG Driver Updater, AVG Web TuneUp, Alarm Clock Xtreme FREE + Timer, AVG Cleaner-Xperia and HideMyPhone, among others. Its location labs mobile solutions include AT&T FamilyMap, AT&T Smart Limits, T-Mobile FamilyWhere, Verizon FamilyBase, Safely Go and Aqui Estoy. Its AVG CloudCare Products include AVG Remote IT, AVG Anti-Virus, AVG Content Filtering, AVG Cloud Backup and AVG Email Security. Its Norman solutions include Norman Antivirus, Norman Security Suite, Norman Security Suite PRO, Norman Endpoint Protection, Norman Email Protection, Norman Security Portal, Norman SecureMail and Norman SecureSurf.

