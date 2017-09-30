Comparing American Campus Communities (ACC) and Its Rivals

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare American Campus Communities to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Campus Communities and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 3 5 0 2.63 American Campus Communities Competitors 288 1342 1281 36 2.36

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 1.10%. Given American Campus Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 8.59% 1.90% 1.09% American Campus Communities Competitors 18.59% 5.04% 1.96%

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Campus Communities pays out 359.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 119.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Campus Communities and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $772.33 million $379.78 million 90.10 American Campus Communities Competitors $702.65 million $394.70 million 0.31

American Campus Communities has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. American Campus Communities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities’ rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Campus Communities rivals beat American Campus Communities on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. The Wholly-Owned Properties segment consists of off-campus properties, which are located in close proximity to the school campus. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment includes on-campus properties that are operated under long-term ground/facility leases with three university systems. The Development Services segment consists of development and construction management services that it provides through one of its taxable REIT subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment includes revenues generated from third-party management contracts.

