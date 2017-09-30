Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trims Holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lowered its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3,039.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,551,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,172,000 after buying an additional 18,928,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 936.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,378,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $602,226,000 after buying an additional 4,859,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,313,000 after buying an additional 1,016,319 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,710,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,863,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after buying an additional 492,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Souther Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) opened at 132.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a one year low of $89.95 and a one year high of $133.31.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.32 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

In other Norfolk Souther Corporation news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,927,619.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

