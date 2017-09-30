Commerzbank Ag Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €226.00 Price Target

Commerzbank Ag set a €226.00 ($269.05) price objective on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc set a €210.00 ($250.00) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($235.71) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €185.00 ($220.24) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €204.00 ($242.86) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €225.00 ($267.86) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.91 ($237.99).
adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 191.431 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €192.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €180.45. adidas AG has a one year low of €130.00 and a one year high of €201.01. The firm has a market cap of €38.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.341.
About adidas AG
