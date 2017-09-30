Commerzbank Ag set a €226.00 ($269.05) price objective on adidas AG (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc set a €210.00 ($250.00) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($235.71) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €185.00 ($220.24) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €204.00 ($242.86) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €225.00 ($267.86) target price on adidas AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.91 ($237.99).

Get adidas AG alerts:

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) opened at 191.431 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €192.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €180.45. adidas AG has a one year low of €130.00 and a one year high of €201.01. The firm has a market cap of €38.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.341.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Commerzbank Ag Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS) a €226.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/commerzbank-ag-analysts-give-adidas-ag-ads-a-226-00-price-target.html.

About adidas AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.