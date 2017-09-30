Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Commercial Metals worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,672.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,566,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,115,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,984,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,986,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 353,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals Company alerts:

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE CMC) opened at 19.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.22.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/commercial-metals-company-cmc-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.