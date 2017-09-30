Commerce Union Bancshares Inc (CUBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Commerce Union Bancshares Inc (OTC:CUBN) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a mkt perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Commerce Union Bancshares (OTC:CUBN) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,666 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. Commerce Union Bancshares has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

About Commerce Union Bancshares

Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. Its customers are serviced through branch locations, automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and mobile banking.

