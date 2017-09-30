Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBN) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

CUBN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commerce Union Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Commerce Union Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Commerce Union Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Shares of Commerce Union Bancshares (CUBN) traded down 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 4,666 shares of the stock were exchanged. Commerce Union Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.47.

WARNING: “Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. (CUBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/commerce-union-bancshares-inc-cubn-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-keefe-bruyette-woods-2.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Commerce Union Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Union Bancshares by 599.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Commerce Union Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Union Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Union Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Commerce Union Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Union Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. Its customers are serviced through branch locations, automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and mobile banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Union Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Union Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.