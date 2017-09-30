Comerica Bank Trims Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, during the second quarter valued at $115,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 1.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, during the first quarter valued at $300,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 13.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) opened at 26.93 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.

