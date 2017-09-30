Comerica Bank Takes $269,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,988,000 after buying an additional 319,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $322,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics Inc. alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) opened at 67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 2.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Takes $269,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/comerica-bank-takes-269000-position-in-xpo-logistics-inc-xpo.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.