Comerica Bank Sells 214 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) opened at 62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $116,446.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $205,312.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

