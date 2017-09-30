Comerica Bank Sells 1,648 Shares of Fred’s, Inc. (FRED)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Fred’s worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fred’s by 129.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Fred’s by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fred’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fred’s in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fred’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter.

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ FRED) opened at 6.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $245.22 million. Fred’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. Fred’s’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fred’s, Inc. will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fred’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.04%.

FRED has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fred’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Fred’s from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fred’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fred’s in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fred’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Fred’s

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

