Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Position Held by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI held its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,821,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,537,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,293,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,276,000 after purchasing an additional 208,905 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,667,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,393,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive Company alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $277,547.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,323.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $579,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,392 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.80. Colgate-Palmolive also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,824 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 601% compared to the average volume of 1,116 put options.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Position Held by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/colgate-palmolive-company-cl-position-held-by-lvm-capital-management-ltd-mi.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.