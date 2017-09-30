Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub cut Coherus BioSciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Coherus BioSciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) traded down 1.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 416,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company’s market capitalization is $685.47 million.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 307.41% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post ($5.13) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Alan C. Herman sold 17,535 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $263,375.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,758.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,693,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 298,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,391,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 490,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,268,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

