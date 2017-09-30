Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 13.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 13.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) opened at 13.19 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve total return consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation through investments in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities.

