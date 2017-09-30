Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE INB) opened at 9.71 on Friday. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on high current income. The Fund invests in various industry sectors, such as financial, technology, healthcare, industrials, real estate, consumer-non-cyclical, consumer-cyclical, energy, closed-end funds, materials, banks-foreign, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, pipelines, communications, telecommunication services, automotive, gas distribution, pipelines-C-Corp, railways, electric, banks, toll roads, insurance, water, airports, hotel, integrated electric insurance-foreign and other.

