Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $4,480,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 35.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 10.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) opened at 77.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.95. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KOF shares. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

