CME Group Inc. (CME) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2,172.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,265,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,958,000 after acquiring an additional 563,460 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,228,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,753 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,367,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CME Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,379,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,496,000 after acquiring an additional 889,217 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 21,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $2,702,660.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,985.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,244 shares of company stock worth $6,021,890 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.22.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (CME) traded down 0.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $135.68. 1,071,265 shares of the company were exchanged. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

