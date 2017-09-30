Clinton Group Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Clinton Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 3,334.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,026,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,963,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 255.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,596,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc bought a new position in shares of Kroger Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $71,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company (NYSE KR) traded down 0.99% on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285,719 shares. Kroger Company has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $27.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Company will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Kroger Company (The) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.34 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Hilliard Lyons restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kroger Company (The) from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on Kroger Company (The) from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

