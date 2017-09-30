Clinton Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vmware, Inc. (VMW)

Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,530 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Vmware comprises approximately 0.6% of Clinton Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Vmware were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Vmware in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vmware by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vmware by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,641 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Vmware by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 120,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vmware by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,329 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vmware, Inc. (VMW) traded down 0.01% on Friday, hitting $109.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,055 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.04. Vmware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Vmware had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vmware, Inc. will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vmware declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the virtualization software provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $1,480,845.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,796,942.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,557,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,342 shares of company stock worth $4,045,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Barclays PLC raised shares of Vmware from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Vmware in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vmware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Vmware in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Vmware in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

Vmware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

