Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 41.80 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 41.20 ($0.55) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Clinigen Group PLC had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,023 billion for the quarter.

Clinigen Group PLC (LON CLIN) opened at 1066.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.22 billion. Clinigen Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 674.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,149.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,062.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 911.13.

Get Clinigen Group PLC alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/clinigen-group-plc-clin-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-60-eps.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Clinigen Group PLC to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.14) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Clinigen Group PLC to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Clinigen Group PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.