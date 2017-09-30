Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber Sells 490 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 490 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $27,528.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,822.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 305,746 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.24 billion. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $752.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.63 million. Clean Harbors had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays PLC raised Clean Harbors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

