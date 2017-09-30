City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.59% of City Office REIT worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 219,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE CIO) opened at 13.77 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $416.71 million. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -723.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $75,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P.

