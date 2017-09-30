Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2901051334552 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Citizens & Northern Corp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CZNC. BidaskClub lowered Citizens & Northern Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ CZNC) traded down 2.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,103 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $299.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern Corp has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

In related news, Director Edward H. Owlett III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,882.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $89,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,376 shares in the company, valued at $773,116.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $278,471 and have sold 35,519 shares valued at $796,203. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/citizens-northern-corp-cznc-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-16.html.

About Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.