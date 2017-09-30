Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Citigroup Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $65.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $62.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr upgraded Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $63.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of Nike (NYSE NKE) traded down 1.48% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189,882 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.61. Nike has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $855,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor A. Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $11,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729,610 shares in the company, valued at $42,047,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,117 shares of company stock valued at $20,935,321. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,143,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,401,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 7,020.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,349,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $298,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

