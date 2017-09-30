Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genpact Limited were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 797,436 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 569.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 23.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,483,000 after buying an additional 3,080,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited (G) opened at 28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Genpact Limited had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact Limited’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 57,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $1,653,436.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,498,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $244,087,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,358,442 shares of company stock worth $297,475,276 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact Limited

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

