Citigroup Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Momo Inc. (MOMO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1,796.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of Momo Inc. (MOMO) opened at 31.34 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Momo had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $312.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.84 million. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

