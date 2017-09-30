Citigroup Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Div And Incm Fd (DNI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Div And Incm Fd (NYSE:DNI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Div And Incm Fd were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Div And Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Div And Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Div And Incm Fd by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Div And Incm Fd by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC lifted its stake in shares of Div And Incm Fd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 362,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Div And Incm Fd (DNI) opened at 12.86 on Friday. Div And Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

About Div And Incm Fd

Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation is its secondary objective. It invests at least 50% of its total assets in income generating equity securities.

