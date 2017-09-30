Citigroup Inc. (C) Holdings Maintained by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.42 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group AG raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (C) opened at 72.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. Citigroup also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,345 put options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the average daily volume of 13,350 put options.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. (C) Holdings Maintained by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/citigroup-inc-c-holdings-maintained-by-montgomery-investment-management-inc.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.