Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in A. Schulman, Inc. (SHLM)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of A. Schulman worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in A. Schulman by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in A. Schulman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in A. Schulman by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in A. Schulman by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in A. Schulman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ SHLM) opened at 34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. A. Schulman, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock’s market cap is $1.00 billion.

A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.54 million. A. Schulman had a positive return on equity of 35.64% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. Schulman, Inc. will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of A. Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. Schulman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

A. Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

