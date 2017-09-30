Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Haynes International worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Haynes International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haynes International by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International Inc. alerts:

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) opened at 35.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The stock’s market cap is $445.28 million.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/citadel-advisors-llc-has-2-37-million-holdings-in-haynes-international-inc-hayn.html.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $33.50) on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haynes International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.