Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.39 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Cisco Systems Inc. alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ CSCO) opened at 33.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cisco-systems-inc-csco-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In other news, insider John T. Chambers sold 250,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $7,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729,305 shares in the company, valued at $22,710,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,107,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,511.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.