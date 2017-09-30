Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wunderlich raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $740,906.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $821,954.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 14,802,671 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

