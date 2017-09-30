Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banced Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Grubman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grubman Wealth Management now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.02 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) traded up 0.84% on Friday, hitting $33.63. 14,802,671 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $740,906.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,107,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock worth $15,347,574. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

