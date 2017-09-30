Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena Corporation were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation by 11,733.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,755,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,979,000 after buying an additional 15,622,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,263,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,534,000 after buying an additional 1,235,744 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation in the second quarter worth $28,400,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation by 21.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,900,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,690,000 after buying an additional 853,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation in the first quarter worth $18,298,000.

Get Ciena Corporation alerts:

Shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) opened at 21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ciena Corporation had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 3,053 shares of Ciena Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $64,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $206,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,394. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/ciena-corporation-cien-shares-sold-by-profund-advisors-llc.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

About Ciena Corporation

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.