Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool Corporation were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 16.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation during the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,493,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cibc-world-markets-corp-increases-stake-in-whirlpool-corporation-whr.html.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.93 per share, with a total value of $176,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. BidaskClub downgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE WHR) opened at 184.44 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $145.91 and a one year high of $202.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Whirlpool Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Whirlpool Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $2.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.