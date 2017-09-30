Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,542,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.5% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International Inc. alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $1,641,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.00, for a total transaction of $543,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,149,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,356 shares of company stock valued at $16,150,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective (up from $533.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.33.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE MTD) opened at 626.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.61 and a 12 month high of $636.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 95.28%. The company had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post $17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/cibc-world-markets-corp-grows-holdings-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.